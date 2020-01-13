The Northfield Troubadours Men's Chorus will spring into a new season with a meeting held at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Bethel Lutheran Church.
A press release states all men are welcome to join without auditioning — the only requirement is "a love of singing and being willing to attend most rehearsals and performances."
The group performs a wide selection of songs to different audiences in the area like senior residences and care facilities, Minnesota Academy for the Blind, Laura Baker Services, Dakota County Fair, Winter Walk and Thursday Table at FiftyNorth.
To join, contact Russ Margulies at 507-645-7201 or Phil Peterson at 507-645-8183.