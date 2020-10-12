The Rotary Halloween Drive-Thru will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Estenson Farm, 10541 Ibson Ave., Northfield.
Dress up, buckle up and drive through to receive treats delivered to your car, with friends in costume to entertain you and displays to watch out the window. The is fun family-friendly. When accepting treats, participants are urged to wear their mask.
To attend, register for a time slot at bit.ly/halloween-drive-thru by Wednesday, Oct. 28. Bring a donation for the CAC food shelf, such as a canned/boxed food or personal hygiene products.