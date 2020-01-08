Commissioner Mike Slavik will lead the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in 2020.
A press release states Slavik, who represents District 1 of Dakota County, was elected chairman by his fellow commissioners Tuesday during their first meeting of the year. He succeeds Commissioner Liz Workman, who served as chair in 2019. Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg was elected vice chair for this year.
District 1 includes the northern portion of Northfield and the townships of Greenvale, Waterford and Sciota.
The release states Slavik highlighted several Dakota County priorities for 2020, some of which were enhancing and managing county parks and greenways, securing funding for construction of the Veterans Memorial Greenway, improving the county highway system and completing four reconstruction projects rebuilding 12 miles of roadway and starting a two-year project to expand County Road 70 from two lanes to four lanes in Lakeville.
Also being discussed is taking action on environmental initiatives like helping to boost recycling, reducing waste that goes to landfills and helping people secure housing and providing critical human services, like increasing affordable housing access and support services to decrease dependency on shelters.
“Along with these priorities for 2020, we’ll continue to do what Dakota County does every day for our 428,000 residents,” Slavik said. “We’ll maintain and improve our roads, protect natural resources, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide many other important services in a cost-effective way.”
Slavik was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2012. He previously served as board chairman in 2017.