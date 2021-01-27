The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has expanded the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine to include adults 65 and older.
According to a press release, NH+C does not have vaccine for those 65+ right now. Patients will be contacted by NH+C about the process when it is available. NH+C asks patients not to call or plan an appointment now.
MDH has a registration process for Minnesotans 65+. Check for options to register on MDH’s “Find my vaccine” at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine. Plans will keep evolving. Get updates at mn.gov/covid19.
All Minnesotans are expected to have access to vaccine. Timing will depend on supplies and number of patients within a priority group. MDH sets priority groups. The state and federal government drive the process and timeline. Learn about COVID-19 vaccines at bit.ly/nhc-covid-vaccine.