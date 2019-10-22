St. Dominic School leadership participated in a professional development conference earlier this month.
A press release states The Summit of Excellence was Oct. 16 and served as a professional development conference for all Catholic elementary school personnel in the Archdiocese of Minneapolis and St. Paul. All 79 Catholic PreK-8 schools in the 11-county metro area, containing over 21,000 students, were represented, and more than 2,100 faculty, staff and leadership were in attendance.
The release states that represents almost 100% of school employees. Attendees were: the leadership teams (principals/pastors/business administrators), teachers, and staff (custodial, front desk, and others).
Areas of learning included:
- Interactive STEM experience about incorporating STEM into the classroom
- Serving exceptional learners (students on both ends of the learning spectrum)
- Addressing student anxiety and depression
- Literacy for all
- Multicultural inclusion
“Every person in our school contributes to excellence in our school environment and a superior education for our students,” said Vicki Kalina Marvin, principal at St. Dominic School. “We are proud to have had 19 attend, which is most of our school team. This is a testament to the commitment of our Catholic school personnel to excellence.”