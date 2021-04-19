Join the Cannon River Watershed Partnership and the city of Northfield to raise awareness around stormwater pollution and how to keep the Cannon River cleaner and safer for park visitors, families, hikers, bikers, canoers and anglers by submitting an original poster supporting the theme: "Be the solution to stormwater pollution." A press release states Northfield students in second to fifth grade are encouraged to submit a poster that shows how kids and their families can do their part to keep the Cannon River clean. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Students, parents, and teachers can visit www.crwp.net to download contest rules and to learn about stormwater pollution solutions and poster ideas. If you have additional questions about the contest, contact Kevin Strauss at kevin@crwp.net.