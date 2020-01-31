With an innovative instrumentation of Indian tabla, acoustic guitar, and violin, a press release states Minneapolis-based trio Sprig of That brings joy, virtuosity, and musical adventure to audiences at noon Feb. 7 at Northfield Public Library.
Performing both fresh arrangements of folk favorites and lush original work, Sprig of That’s music pulls from their collective influences as musicians, combining vibrant fiddle traditions, Western classical virtuosity, and world rhythmic textures to create a spontaneous acoustic blend.