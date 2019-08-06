The Northfield Area Chapter of Health Care for all Minnesota will hold a public event titled "Here's to your Health!" from 6–8 p.m. Aug. 14 at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St., Northfield.
Rose Roach, executive director of the Minnesota Nurses Association, will entertain and inform attendees, discussing the U.S. health care system and Medicare for All. There will be ample time for questions and answers and a call to action.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with introductions and presentation at 6:30 p.m. Artisan pizza by Cafe Shawn will be available next door from 4–8 p.m. The event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information, visit hca-mn.org/chapters.