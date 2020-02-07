Join Northfield Shares for Random Acts of Kindness Week Feb. 17-22, a commemoration meant to spread kindness.
A press release recommends utilizing the Northfield Shares resources, playing Kindness BINGO, and spreading joy through the Moo Challenge.
"Share how you see kindness in the community on social media by tagging @NorthfieldShares, follow the Northfield Shares Facebook page for ideas and fun posts, challenge your co-workers, family, and friends to Kindness BINGO, and make sure to 'Moo' your favorite boss, local business, or friend, challenging them to pass the kindness on," the release states.
See northfieldshares.org/kindness for more information.