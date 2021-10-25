Daisy Leonard of Dennison was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of her outstanding achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Daisy, a junior at the public online school, was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Morris, in recognition of the positive and supportive attitude she brings to class. As a Student of the Month, Daisy will receive a certificate of achievement, and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Brad Swanson, School Leader at Minnesota Connections Academy. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”
Daisy first started attending Minnesota Connections Academy in 2015 when her mother, Dina, wanted her children in a flexible learning environment that would enable them to travel as a family.
“We wanted to have the freedom to grow outside the walls of a brick-and-mortar school,” Daisy said. “My mother, being a social studies curriculum writer, wanted us to travel and learn in a more grounded and focused way. MNCA seemed like the perfect place to do it.”