Barbara Krause, certified death midwife, presents an informational talk on her new series, me! die?: A soothing balm for desperate times from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bunday Room at Northfield Public Library. This event is free and open to the public.
A press release states the series, offering three programs that prepare you mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually for the end of life, increases awareness about loss, dying and death, topics that too long have been regarded as taboo.
"Within a safe and confidential space, you recall your own stories that have shaped your values and beliefs, those of others, and the interconnection of everything within the universe," the release states. "You are led through participant-led dialogues, facilitated presentations, and confidential workbook activities to a deeper understanding of dying and death. The first program culminates in a ritual that celebrates the growth of individual and community awareness surrounding loss, dying and death.