Northfield Public Library is offering no-contact materials pickup.
A press release states the new service began Monday. While the library building remains closed to the public through May 3, no-contact materials pickup allows patrons to access physical library materials in addition to the library’s digital offerings during the closure.
"No-contact pickup will be used to fill outstanding and new materials requests," the release states. "To access the service, place a request via the online catalog at mynpl.org. Pickup is available 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the library’s Washington Street entrance."
Once materials are available, library staff will contact patrons by phone to schedule a pickup time. Requested items will be checked out and placed in the vestibule for patrons to grab and go when they arrive.
The bookdrop is also open and patrons can begin returning library materials. All due dates have been extended until May 11, and overdue fines are waived during this time. As a preventive measure, returned materials and items delivered from other locations will be isolated. Library staff will wear appropriate PPE and follow safe materials handling procedures. For staff safety, returned library materials will be checked in after the isolation period.
For those who are self-isolating or otherwise unable to come to the library, staff can help with alternate arrangements, such as no-contact home delivery. For more information, ask library staff when they call to arrange your pickup.
In addition to the new pickup service, the library offers online resources, including eBooks and eAudiobooks from Libby and RBDigital, streaming movies on Kanopy, online databases for research and homework, and Lynda.com, an online learning platform with thousands of tutorials. To set up a library account, call the library at 507-645-6606 and leave a voicemail with your name and phone number, or email northfieldref@gmail.com. Library staff will contact you to set up your new library account. Physical library cards will be available to pick up when the library reopens. Library staff are also available to answer questions and provide reading recommendations while the building is closed; call or email and library staff will get back to you.