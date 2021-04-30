Dakota Electric Association’s membership recently took part in the cooperative’s annual election. This year, four incumbents were re-elected and the bylaw change was approved.
The election results were as follows:
- District 1 – Jerry Pittman, Lakeville, (incumbent) received 5,821 votes; Kevin Grass, Burnsville, received 2,191 votes.
- District 2 – Clay Van De Bogart, Lakeville, received 5,541 votes; Michael Hanninen, Lakeville, received 2,439 votes.
- District 3 – Kenneth Danner, Apple Valley, (incumbent) received 6,740 votes; Jarod Griswold, Apple Valley, received 1,215 votes.
- District 4 – Judy Kimmes, Hampton, (incumbent) received 3,947 votes; Vijendra (VJ) Agarwal, Inver Grove Heights, received 1,715 votes; Michael Cahn, Rosemount, received 929 votes; Philip Hernick, Eagan, received 737 votes; Paula Overby, Eagan, received 750 votes.
The bylaw amendment that provides guidance for the removal of a director who passed away or is incapacitated passed (7,576 yes; 344 no).
While the annual meeting was canceled due to COVID-19, the elections process continued as normal with voting taking place by mail and online. The annual leadership reports were made into a video that is available online at dakotaelectric.com.
CEO Greg Miller highlighted how even in the midst of COVID-19, Dakota Electric has continued providing quality member services while many employees work remotely. The company has also continued with the advanced meter upgrade project and facility upgrades for electric growth in the area.
Board Chair Jerry Pittman mentioned the company’s commitment to community, providing funds to assist agencies during the pandemic, and continuing to manage board business as they meet remotely. Board Treasurer Jim Sheldon provided a report on the solid 2020 financials.