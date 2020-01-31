The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library has announced finalists in all nine categories for the 2020 Minnesota Book Awards, presented this year by Education Minnesota.
A press release states chosen on Jan. 25, by 27 judges from around the state — writers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, and others from the literary community — Benjamin Percy of Northfield was a finalist in the novel and short story category with his novel "Suicide Woods."
Award winners will be announced at the 2020 Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony April 28, at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts. The Preface Reception begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Awards Ceremony at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 and are available at ordway.org/event/mn-book-awards/. The official hashtag for social media is #mnbookawards.
"The Minnesota Book Awards is a year-long program of The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library that connects readers and writers throughout the state with the stories of our neighbors," the release states. "The process begins in the fall with book submissions and continues through winter with two rounds of judging."
Woven throughout the season are events that promote the authors and connect the world of Minnesota books — writers, artists, illustrators, publishers, editors, and more — to readers throughout the state. For more information, visit thefriends.org/mnba.