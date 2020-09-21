The City Human Rights Commission invites the community to join in an online presentation by Professor Meredith McCoy from Carleton College regarding the history of, need for, and development of land acknowledgement statements from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The presentation will be followed by a question and answer period. The city of Northfield is considering the adoption of a Land Acknowledgement Statement.
Community members can register for the presentation through the Northfield Public Library’s calendar at: mynpl.libcal.com/event/7097581.
Contact Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad at 507-645-3074 or beth.kallestad@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.