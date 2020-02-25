Twelve spellers — six from each Regional Spelling Bee — competed in the Final Spelling Bee on Monday at the Southeast Service Cooperative in Rochester.
A press release states the students were narrowed down from 76 students from 36 districts in southeast Minnesota who participated in the two Regional Spelling Bees on Feb. 11, coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative.
"Allie Hoffert, an eighth-grade student from Northfield Public Schools, was declared the champion after correctly spelling the word hagiographer," the release states. "Hoffert has been working hard to be the champion since 2018."
Hoffert advances to the 93rd Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee from from May 24-29, and won a trip (for herself and one adult) to Washington, D.C. She also received a first-place trophy and Webster’s Third New International Dictionary 2020.