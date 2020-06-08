With the majority of the construction on Seventh Street between Water Street and Riverside Park completed, a press release states the Northfield Farmers Market will relocate back to its original location on Seventh Street adjacent to the Riverside Park beginning Tuesday.
The Northfield Farmers Market has been operating at a temporary location at the intersection of Eighth Street and Poplar Street near the Riverside Lions Pavilion during the construction project.
The Northfield Farmers Market runs weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.