The Northfield Troubadours Men’s Chorus starts a new season next month.
The first meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Bethel Lutheran Church.
Men are welcome to join without auditioning. The organization says its only requirement is a love of singing and being willing to attend most rehearsals and performances.
The Men’s Chorus states it performs a wide selection of songs to different audiences in the area: senior residences and care facilities, service clubs, Minnesota Academy for the Blind and Laura Baker Services.
Anyone interested in joining is advised to call Russ Margulies at 507-645-7201 or Phil Peterson at 507-645-8183.