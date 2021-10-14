A electric vehicle experience expo, hosted by Recharge Northfield, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Greenvale Park Elementary School parking lot, 500 Lincoln Parkway, Northfield.
This collaborative, educational event is free and open to the public. The expo will give attendees the chance to explore the world of electric vehicles (EVs), check out the latest makes and models, talk to real Northfielders who own EVs, and take a Tesla for a spin. Experts will be on hand to answer questions on everything from vehicle specs and battery range, to charging processes and financial incentives. The event provides a brand-agnostic, no-pressure environment without any sales pitches.
Residents who are not feeling well or are experiencing any COVID symptoms are encouraged to stay home. Masks are required for any test drivers and recommended throughout the expo. For more information, visit northfieldshares.org/events.
“Northfield is committed to 100% clean electricity by 2030 and becoming a zero-carbon community by 2040 and EVs are crucial for achieving those goals,” said Beth Kallestad, program coordinator for the city of Northfield. “Moreover, EVs support our goals for boosting talent attraction, retention, and livability. Community and business leaders in Northfield are working to capture this opportunity and root it in local education, access, and equity. By keeping energy dollars local, every EV in our community generates at least $1,000 per year in benefit where we live.”
As part of the day’s event, Northfield Shares is announcing the Fund for Environmental Sustainability. Grantmaking from this newly established fund will lead to local actions, which have been proven to be among the top solutions to help reverse global warming. It will support projects that are locally relevant, reduce greenhouse gases, and have potential for scalability in other areas.
“This new fund for local impact, combined with the power of a network of committed community actors, has the potential to inspire climate action well beyond Northfield — which will be critical to helping address a global issue that extends far beyond our community’s boundaries,” said Sarah Nathan, executive director of Northfield Shares. “By accepting and acting upon our shared responsibility for the planet, we want to be a model for other small communities in Southern Minnesota and beyond.”
The expo is presented in partnership by Northfield Shares, the city of Northfield, Recharge Minnesota, and the Northfield Rotary Club. The event is made possible by the support of the Olseth Family Foundation, the Schmidtke Family Foundation, the McKnight Foundation, and the Carolyn Foundation.