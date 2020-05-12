Following Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order allowing elective surgery as of May 11, Northfield Hospital + Clinics is preparing to resume time-sensitive surgeries and procedures in a way that meets the requirements of the Governor and Minnesota Department of Health.
Emergency surgery continues to be available 24/7. Those who had a scheduled surgery/procedure postponed will be contacted directly.
Contact your primary care provider or a specialist to schedule a consultation:
• Orthopedics: 507-646-8900 — in Faribault: 507-334-1601
• General Surgery: 507-646-6017
• Women’s Health Center: 507-646-1478
• Ear, Nose and Throat: 952-469-0500
• Breast Care Center: 507-646-1143
• Ophthalmology (Eye): 507-645-9202
Separately, mammograms will resume as of May 19. To schedule a mammogram, call 507-646-1143.
NH+C has systemwide precautions against COVID-19 in all locations to safely care for all patients. Learn more about COVID-19 precautions at bit.ly/nhc-covid19.