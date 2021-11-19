Jazz bands

Northfield High/Middle School jazz bands present music ranging from the late 1930’s to Latin to modern rock ’n roll at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in the Northfield High School Theater. Three jazz ensembles will perform: the Northfield Middle School jazz band, under the direction of Ethan Freier, and the Northfield High School Wednesday Jazz Band and Thursday Jazz Band, under the direction of David M. Miller. The concert is free and open to the public. (Photo courtesy of David Miller)

Recommended for you

Load comments