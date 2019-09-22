A fun night that's open to all adults! You’ll laugh, learn and never look at conflict in relationships the same way. The event starts with dinner at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Northfield Evangelical Free Church, 5600 110th St. E, Northfield. The simulcast featuring Drs. Les & Leslie Parrot runs from 6:30-9 p.m. Free-will donations will be accepted at the door. RSVP by Oct. 8 at northfieldefc.org.
Fight Night • Fun Night is Oct. 8
