Northfield Rotary is inviting folks to its third annual Four-Way Taste Thursday, Sept. 16, at the picturesque Red Barn east of Northfield — this year in person.
Samples from more than 15 craft brewers, winemakers, distilleries and cider makers will be available to taste. In addition, there will be great music from the Zillionaires and Jeff Middleton, food from Maria’s food truck, great conversation and a chance to learn more about the Rotary mission.
“We’re excited to make this an in-person event once again,” said Brent Nystrom, one of the event’s coordinators. “The pandemic dictates we follow best practice protocols, but they should not get in the way of a great evening.”
COVID protocols, designed for the health and safety of vendors and guests, will require attendees to provide either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. The event will be held largely outdoors. Masks will be required when entering enclosed areas.
To purchase tickets or make a contribution, go to: northfieldrotary.org/page/4-way-taste-festival. General admission tickets for the 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. event are $25. A special early admission VIP experience from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. is available for $75. Those interested must be 21 to attend.
This year’s vendors include: Alexis Bailey Vineyard, Badger Hill Brewing, Cannon River Winery, Chapel Brewing, Foremost Brewing, Imminent Brewing, Indian Island Winery, Keepsake Cidery, Kinney Creek Brewing, Loon Liquor, Milltown Mashers, Spiral Brewery, Tanzenwald, Tilion Brewing and Vinocopia.
Country singer and songwriter Jeff Middleton, who came of age professionally in the Nashville music scene, will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Northfield’s own Zillionaires will perform. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for this outdoor setting.
The Four-Way Taste is one of Rotary’s major fundraisers. Proceeds will support local and international service projects designed to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water and strengthen local economies. For more information, visit the Rotary website at: www.northfieldrotary.org.