The Northfield Community Development Department is hosting a virtual event on the draft Riverfront Enhancement Action Plan at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Northfield Community Development Director Mitzi Baker will present the draft Riverfront Enhancement Action Plan. Participants will have time to submit questions and participate in polling.
The virtual forum supports up to 100 attendees. Joining via the Zoom app will allow for viewing the presentation materials, participating in a poll, and submitting questions. The call option will support listening attendees only.
Community members are invited to review and comment on the draft Riverfront Enhancement Action Plan until Oct. 15. The plan covers five main areas: improving parks and establishing a regional park system, enhancing and activating the riverfront parks, completing the local and regional trail system, exploring Ames Mill Dam reconstruction options, and promoting the riverfront area for economic development and as a tourist destination.
The virtual event will be recorded and replayed on Northfield Public Broadcasting channels 180 and 187 and online at npb.ci.northfield.mn.us. Community members can find the riverfront plan and details on joining the virtual event on the city’s website: ci.northfield.mn.us/REAC.