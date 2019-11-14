The following students, of Northfield, have been named to the dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Madison following the spring 2019 semester:
Theodore Lucas, College of Letters and Science; Ben Mohlke, College of Letters and Science; and Annika Peterson, College of Agricultural & Life Science.
Evan McNamara, College of Engineering, was named to the dean's honor list.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.