St. Olaf President David R. Anderson '74 presided over the college's 130th commencement ceremony, which was held May 26.
The following local students received their diplomas:
Dundas
Alexandra Nicole David, Biology, Tri-City United High School, Mark David and Danae Adamek
Samuel Larry Stuckmayer, Exercise Science, Northfield High School, Larry and Nancy Stuckmayer
Timur Rinatovich Yarmakov, Philosophy, Northfield High School, Rinat and Michelle Yarmakov
Northfield
Katherine Tam Christensen Arneson, Studio Art and Mathematics, Northfield High School, Beth Christensen and Wendell Arneson, Summa Cum Laude
Martha Christine Barth, Music, Northfield High School, Christopher and Barbara Barth, Magna Cum Laude
Miles Mobius Broske, Music, Northfield High School, Vanessa Bodrie and David Broske
Mary Ellen Fradgley, Latin American Studies, Farmington Sr High School, Kimberley Follett Fradgley and Nicholas Fradgley
Carter Michael Granneman, English, Northfield High School, Mark and Cleo Granneman
Mikayla Arda Grossman, Psychology, Bethlehem Academy, Michael and Sally Grossman, Summa Cum Laude
Abigale Kristine Haug, Political Science and Religion, South High School, Jeffery Haug and Ericka Peterson, Cum Laude
Jessie Gui Moore, Nursing, International High School, Leslie Moore
Jakob Klein Otten, Economics, Northfield High School, Derek and Rebecca Otten, Magna Cum Laude
Evan James Pak, Environmental Studies, Northfield High School, Katherine Tegtmeyer Pak and Steven Pak
Samantha Jane Roback, Theater and Individual Major, Northfield High School, Paul and Karen Roback, Cum Laude
Pa Chia Mailinda Thao, Asian Studies and Political Science, Southwest High School, Xai Vang and Kao Thao