St. Olaf President David R. Anderson '74 presided over the college's 130th commencement ceremony, which was held May 26.

The following local students received their diplomas:

Dundas

Alexandra Nicole David, Biology, Tri-City United High School, Mark David and Danae Adamek

Samuel Larry Stuckmayer, Exercise Science, Northfield High School, Larry and Nancy Stuckmayer

Timur Rinatovich Yarmakov, Philosophy, Northfield High School, Rinat and Michelle Yarmakov

Northfield

Katherine Tam Christensen Arneson, Studio Art and Mathematics, Northfield High School, Beth Christensen and Wendell Arneson, Summa Cum Laude

Martha Christine Barth, Music, Northfield High School, Christopher and Barbara Barth, Magna Cum Laude

Miles Mobius Broske, Music, Northfield High School, Vanessa Bodrie and David Broske

Mary Ellen Fradgley, Latin American Studies, Farmington Sr High School, Kimberley Follett Fradgley and Nicholas Fradgley

Carter Michael Granneman, English, Northfield High School, Mark and Cleo Granneman

Mikayla Arda Grossman, Psychology, Bethlehem Academy, Michael and Sally Grossman, Summa Cum Laude

Abigale Kristine Haug, Political Science and Religion, South High School, Jeffery Haug and Ericka Peterson, Cum Laude

Jessie Gui Moore, Nursing, International High School, Leslie Moore

Jakob Klein Otten, Economics, Northfield High School, Derek and Rebecca Otten, Magna Cum Laude

Evan James Pak, Environmental Studies, Northfield High School, Katherine Tegtmeyer Pak and Steven Pak

Samantha Jane Roback, Theater and Individual Major, Northfield High School, Paul and Karen Roback, Cum Laude

Pa Chia Mailinda Thao, Asian Studies and Political Science, Southwest High School, Xai Vang and Kao Thao

