Fifth Street between Division Street and Washington Street will be closed Thursday and Friday, due to work related to the Fifth Street Lofts project under construction in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
A press release states a detour will utilize Division Street, Fourth Street and Washington Street, detouring traffic around the work area.
"The city of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones, and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones," the release states.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.