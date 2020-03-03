A reception to celebrate the artists in this compelling exhibition revolving around the 2020 Census from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
This exhibition features 18 works by 11 area artists: Allison Albright, Wendell Arneson, Toni Easterson, Jill Ewald, Mary Ellen Frame, Matthew Klooster, David Lefkowitz, Cindy Starkey Robinson, Athziri Marcial Rodriguez, Heriberto Rosas, and Mar Valdecantos, who explored the beauty of our population, the count itself and our rich cultural diversity in their works.
This exhibition is presented in partnership with the Northfield Complete Count Committee, who believe it is important to count every single person who resides in Northfield.