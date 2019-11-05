Dakota Electric Association recently awarded Elizabeth Wheeler, of Waterford Township, the Outstanding Township Leader of the Year.
A press release states each year, Dakota Electric seeks to recognize outstanding leadership with the award, and Dakota Electric Directors Janet Lekson and Margaret Schreiner attended the Dakota County Township Officers Association meeting to present the award to Wheeler.
“I was surprised to receive the award,” Wheeler said. “I appreciate it very much.”
After her retirement in 2013 from city government, she was elected as the Waterford Township clerk in 2014 and began sharing her government experience and skills with the township.
The release states she has accomplished much in the years she has been serving, including designing and maintaining the township website, writing and publishing the township newsletter and helping to implement numerous processes and procedures.
She, along with Lil Leatham at Dakota County, helped secure a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Grant of $106,800 to preserve and rehabilitate the historical Waterford Bridge. Wheeler continues to work on more funding for the restoration of the historic bridge.
“Wheeler, since her election as clerk in 2014, has graciously and humbly initiated numerous projects, processes and procedures that have enhanced the township's image with local taxpayers as well as made the job of supervisor less stressful and more enjoyable,” Liz Messner, the Waterford Township chairwoman, said. “Her proven leadership ability is exemplary and a benefit to the township and surrounding communities.”
Wheeler was awarded $250 to donate to a charity of her choice, which she designated to go toward bridge restoration.
“People who serve the local townships are very dedicated to their communities,” said Peggy Johnson, Dakota Electric’s community relations director. “As a member-owned cooperative, Dakota Electric is pleased to help recognize people like Elizabeth who do outstanding work.”