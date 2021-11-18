The Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) happily announces it will once again be offering tree seedlings for sale with delivery in time for spring planting. A Tree Sales Guide is available now at www.DakotaSWCD.org with online sales beginning Nov. 22.
A variety of shrubs, deciduous trees, and conifers that are excellent for use in urban and rural conservation projects including windbreaks, reforestation, erosion control, food and cover for wildlife habitat, or just to increase the aesthetics of your property will be available for purchase. Seedlings are sold in bundles of twenty-five for $45. Also available for purchase are tree mats and tubes to protect your tree investment.
Trees will be sold on a first-come basis. Quantities are limited so order soon. Tree pick-up will be in April 2022 at the Dakota County Fairgrounds located in Farmington. Notification on actual days and times to pick-up tree orders will be provided via email and postcard.