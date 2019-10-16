Gaelynn Lea, a violinist, singer-songwriter and disability rights advocate, will deliver Carleton College’s weekly convocation address from 10:50-11:50 a.m. Friday in Skinner Memorial Chapel.
According to a press release, in her presentation, “The ABC’s of Disability: Raising Awareness, Eliminating Barriers, and Shaping Culture,” she will discuss how her disability has led her to discover two important insights that have helped her live a more empowered life, and how these insights apply to every human being.
Originally from Duluth, Lea won National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2016, which drew submissions of original songs from more than 6,000 musicians across the country. Since then, the release states she has performed in 43 states and seven countries—in coffee shops, festivals, and renowned venues.
Lea was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or Brittle Bones Disease, a genetic condition that causes complications in the development of bones and limbs.
Lea graduated from Macalester College with a BA in Political Science.
Convocation is sponsored by Carleton College Events. For more information, including disability accommodations, call (507) 222-4308. The Skinner Memorial Chapel is at First and College streets in Northfield.