The Compost Site located at 1801 Armstrong Road will open with regular hours, closed Mondays, from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, beginning Wednesday, April 8.
The compost site will be closed Sunday, April 12. If sunset occurs before the closing time, the site will close due to darkness. The compost site does not have lights.
More information about the compost site can be found on the city’s website: ci.northfield.mn.us/compost.
Call 507-645-3027 or email tim.behrendt@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.