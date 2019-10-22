Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, an agronomist and the founder and CEO of Regenerative Agriculture Alliance, will deliver Carleton College’s weekly convocation address from 10:50 to 11:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, in the Skinner Memorial Chapel.
A press release states in his presentation, titled, “Decolonizing Agriculture: Building the Foundation of a Multi-Sector Regenerative Supply-Chain,” he will discuss his work to advance sustainable farming and build pathways out of poverty for rural Latinx agricultural workers.
Born in Guatemala, Haslett-Marroquin began working on economic development projects with indigenous Guatemalan communities in 1988. A naturalized U.S. citizen, he immigrated to the U.S. with a degree in agronomy in 1992. He served as a consultant for the United Nations Development Programs’ Bureau for Latin America and as an adviser to the World Council of Indigenous Peoples, with a focus on developing indigenous trade partnerships internationally. He is a founding member of the Fair Trade Federation and started Peace Coffee, a fair-trade coffee company.
Convocation is sponsored by Carleton College Events. For more information, including disability accommodations, call (507) 222-4308. The Skinner Memorial Chapel is at First and College streets in Northfield.