Goodsell Observatory at Carleton College will host a public open house Friday.
A press release states the event, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., will allow those in attendance to view the moon, planets, nebulas and clusters, using a variety of telescopes.
Open houses are held the first Friday of every month. Times vary. A release states a schedule is on the web at http://go.carleton.edu/observatory.
The event will be cancelled if cloudy conditions persist. If there are partly cloudy conditions, a final decision will be posted on the website at least one hour before start time.