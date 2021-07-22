Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra recently announced Max Vitullo as their new music director for the 2021-22 season.
Vitullo, a recent graduate from the University of Minnesota in violin performance and music education, will be a music and orchestra teacher at St. Peter Catholic School in St. Paul.
Those interested in joining CVYO, a youth organization that provides music enrichment for string students with one year experience up to high school seniors, are encouraged to audition. Auditions are required for proper orchestra placement, either in person or by video. In-person auditions will be at Emmaus Baptist Church Saturday, Aug. 28. Rehearsals begin Tuesday, Sept. 14 for 10 weeks. CVYO has three orchestras according to ability level, and has 40 to 50 students involved from Northfield and surrounding communities.
Reach out to info@cvyomn.org with any questions and go to cvyomn.org for more information.