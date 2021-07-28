Andrew Baumgartner, Charlotte Moser and Kalli Schetnan, of Northfield have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021.

Qualification for the dean's list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester GPA and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments