As the city of Northfield finishes the Climate Action Plan, a press release states the community is invited to join in watching the documentary film "Paris to Pittsburgh" on Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again at 6 to 8 p.m. at Northfield Public Library.
"Paris to Pittsburgh" reportedly celebrates how Americans are demanding and developing real solutions in the face of climate change.
A short discussion will follow the film.
The release states the film is presented by National Geographic Documentary Films and produced by RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies. Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress and activist Rachel Brosnahan narrates the film.