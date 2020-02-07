The city of Northfield is asking for community members to participate in its annual contests.
A press release states residents can participate by visiting the city’s web page, ci.northfield.mn.us, and finding each contest form under the Government menu. The Mayor for a Day Essay Contest form must be downloaded but, new this year, the Ethical Leadership and Board and Commission Member Excellence awards can be submitted online.
March 2 is the deadline for all three contests. Winners will be announced at the annual State of the City Address at 6:30 p.m. March 16 in Kracum Performance Hall, Carleton College Weitz Center.
Contact Michelle Mahowald, communications and human resources director, at 507-645-3012 or michelle.mahowald@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.