Carleton College is hosting two documentary screenings Oct. 11 and a number of prominent speakers Oct. 12 in recognition of National Coming Out Day and the sixth Out After Carleton Family Reunion. These events are free and open to the public.
A press release states Oct. 11 events include an 8 p.m. film screening and question-and-answer session of the new documentary "Patient No More," and a 9:30 p.m. film screening and Q&A of the documentary "Kings, Queens & In-Betweens."
On Saturday in the chapel, four speakers will be on-hand. Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post and MSNBC journalist Jonathan Capehart will speak from 9:45-10:50 a.m. Minneapolis City Councilor Andrea Jenkins, the first African-American openly transgender woman elected to public office in the U.S., speak at 11 a.m.
Todd Larson, a 1983 Carleton graduate and presidential appointee in the Obama administration, serving as senior LGBT coordinator, is from 3 to 4 p.m., and the keynote address is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features AIDS and LGBT rights activist Cleve Jones.