Northfield Public Library is participating in One Book One Minnesota, a new statewide book club inviting Minnesotans to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss.
A press release states the first featured book selection is award winning "Because of Winn-Dixie" by Minnesota author Kate DeCamillo, celebrating the book’s 20th anniversary
The Northfield Public Library will hold virtual discussions from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday; 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 and 7 to 8 p.m. May 21.
Families are encouraged to join a discussion as a group. Register for a discussion time at mypl.org. Readers can access the digital book for free on Ebooks Minnesota for eight weeks.
Contact joan.ennis@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.