As of Dec. 1, a small rate increase has been implemented for print subscriptions to the Northfield News. The price of an annual subscription to the Northfield News will increase to $67.60. EZ Pay will increase to $5.75 a month. Current subscribers will see the increase when their subscription renews.
Notice of Northfield News rate increase
- Suzanne Rook
