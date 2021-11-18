A clothing swap party takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. Unit 2, Northfield, in partnership with Zero Waste Advocates of Minnesota.
Those interested are encouraged to bring gently used men and women’s laundered clothes, shoes, and accessories they no longer wear. Bring home favorite pieces for free. Attendees can also donate or take as much as they'd like. No donations are necessary to shop the swap, and no items with rips or stains will be taken, all items must be ready to wear.
All unclaimed items will be donated to the Community Action Center. Learn more about the importance of clothes swapping and more at facebook.com/ZeroWasteAdvocates.