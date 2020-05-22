The Vintage Band Festival Board of Directors announces this week that it has cancelled the planned one-day mini-festival scheduled for Aug. 1.
Although the May 13 guidance from the state of Minnesota eased some restrictions for Minnesota businesses and social interactions, the guidelines regarding physical interactions are limited to no more than 10 people at any single gathering and there is still a ban on outdoor sporting events and concerts.
Many Minnesota summer festivals and events have already been cancelled and no doubt the list of cancellations will continue to grow.
We owe it to the health and well-being of our musicians, our audience and our volunteers to stand down from our plans for the summer of 2020 and instead begin plans for getting together again on July 31, 2021 to celebrate wind and brass band music in an outdoor setting. Thanks to all of our fans, donors and musicians for their unending support over the past 15 years.
Watch for news and updates on the Vintage Band Festival Facebook page and at vintagebandfestival.org.