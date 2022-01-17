...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Northfielders among Bright Light poetry contest winners
Southeastern Minnesota Poets is pleased to announce the winners of the Bright Light Stories in the Night Poetry and Illustration Contest. Selected poems will be illustrated by selected artists for an e-chapbook to be presented at a family-friendly virtual reading at 7 p.m. March 4.
Poetry Winners
James Armstrong - Solstice 2020 - Winona; D.E. Green - Frost in May - Northfield; Scott Lowery - And Then - Rollingstone; Steven McCown - Balancing Act - Northfield; Anne Shea - Teaching - Rochester; Steven Vogel - Star Talk - Rochester
Honorable Mention
Emilio DeGrazia - Old Miracle Cures - Winona; Jean Prokott - On the Task of Collecting - Rochester
Selected poets will receive $100 and publication in the chapbook. Poets named honorable mention will receive $50 and have their poem illustrated as a broadside.
ILLUSTRATION WINNERS:
Janie Allen, Rochester; Rachel Brokenicky, Rochester; Christie Nicklay, St. Charles; Sheila Perry – Chatfield; Debb Peterson, Albert Lea; Daniel Vedamuthu, Rochester
Honorable Mention
Muhammad Khan, Rochester; Layne Noser, Dodge Center
Selected artists will receive a $200 prize to create 4-6 illustrations of one of the selected poems for the “Bright Light Stories in the Night” e-chapbook. Artists named honorable mention will receive a $50 prize to create a broadside for an honorable mention poem. Judges for the contest were poets Lauren Camp, Michael Kleber-Diggs, and Matt Rasmussen and artists Marie Marvin, Juliane Shibata, and Jonathon Thunder.
The following poets were contest finalists: Jake Griggs (Dakota), Nancy Hengeveld (Preston), Steven Schild (Winona), and Pam Whitfield (Rochester).
The following poets were semifinalists: Jon Allen (Rochester), Samsam Ali (Rochester), Tim Brennan (Austin), Nora Curtis (Austin), Julie Hathaway (Rochester), Teri Joyce (Rochester), Audrey Kletscher Helbling (Faribault), Janet Rode (Albert Lea), and Vivian Stolz (Lake City).
The following artists were contest finalists: Rita LeDuc (Fountain) and Kenna Sandborn (Byron).
The following artists were contest semifinalists: Megan Fick (Plainview), Missy Hagen (Rochester), Ellen Saul (Northfield), and Eric Thomas (Alden).