NAFRS Fire Chief Gerry Franek states that the safety of their staff and people they protect are being taken "very seriously."
"Our command staff has met with Northfield Hospital EMS officials and other health professionals to solidify our protocols and responses to meet patient care needs and our safety as EMS providers," Franek said.
NAFRS held an all-staff meeting March 16 to relay the message and answer any questions about our operations during this time.
NAFRS staff trains annually on responding to infections disease and hazardous materials incidents. However, NAFRS staff have drafted and implemented a pandemic illness response guideline based off of the recommendations of the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association (MSFCA), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to supplement standard operating guidelines to aid in the response of the COVID-19 virus.
"These are trying times and we will do our best to be vigilant to navigate this new territory we are engaging in," Franek said.