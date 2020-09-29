Alexander Heffner, the host of “The Open Mind” on PBS, will deliver Carleton College’s weekly convocation address from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday over Zoom. In his presentation, titled, “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age: The Quest for a Post-Partisan Citizenship,” he will explore increasing divisiveness in American discourse and discuss how citizens, officeholders, journalists and digital platforms can work together to repair the disunity.
Host of PBS' 'The Open Mind' to deliver Carleton convocation
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
Republicans pushed Monday for investigations and a freeze in absentee voting amid allegations of ballot fraud in Minneapolis that were lodged through videos captured by a conservative outlet known for shady tactics. Read more
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, the first term Democratic-Farmer-Labor congresswoman from Minnesota’s 2nd District, is suing in federal court to allow her re-election to resume in November. Read more
Brad Nordgren thinks President Donald Trump is on track to lose his reelection campaign. Read more
