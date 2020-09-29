Alexander Heffner, the host of “The Open Mind” on PBS, will deliver Carleton College’s weekly convocation address from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday over Zoom. In his presentation, titled, “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age: The Quest for a Post-Partisan Citizenship,” he will explore increasing divisiveness in American discourse and discuss how citizens, officeholders, journalists and digital platforms can work together to repair the disunity.

Register online to attend.

Load comments