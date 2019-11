"A Child's Christmas in Wales" and "A Christmas Memory". On the FiftyNorth stage the Uppity Women, directed by Sylvia Langworthy, recreate the joy, love, laughter and memory of the season through the literature and poetry of Truman Capote and Dylan Thomas at 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. (Photo courtesy of Katie Felland)