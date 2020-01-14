The Northfield Hospital Auxiliary will hold its winter meeting for current and prospective members at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the newly remodeled headquarters of Emergency Medical Services, 1600 Riverview Lane.
A press release states desserts will be served at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend, share dessert, learn more about the auxiliary and its projects and consider joining. Registration is requested.
"The meeting will include a tour of the new EMS facilities and a recognition ceremony honoring a longtime EMS supporter, the late Mary Freeman, and the Hospital Auxiliary," the release states. "Their generous donations covered the costs to upgrade EMS’ training space and equipment, enabling EMS to do more realistic simulation-based training.
Founded in 1951, the auxiliary has raised and contributed over $1 million in support of programs and services at Northfield Hospital and related community projects.
See northfieldhospital.org/hospital-auxiliary for more information. Register by calling 507-646-1041.