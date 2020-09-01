South Central College (SCC) recently released its president’s list and dean’s list of students with exceptional academic performance in the 2020 spring semester, which ran from January to May, 2020. Because of COVID-19 some students’ spring semester classes extended into summer 2020. South Central College announces each semester’s honorees after all final grade auditing is complete.
The following students from the area were named to the 2020 spring semester president’s and dean’s lists:
Dundas
President's list — Corey Johnson and Paul Liebenstein
Dean's list — Corey Johnson
Dennison
Dean's list — Chantel Novak
Northfield
Dean's list — Samael Larios and Jonathan Sheets
The president’s list includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The dean’s list includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Because of the different criteria, students may be named to both the president’s and the dean’s lists in the same semester.