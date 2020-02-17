BSA Troop 344

Last month, Boy Scouts from Troop 344 went to Snow Base at Tomahawk Scout Reservation on Long Lake, Wisconsin. Scouts participated in cross county skiing, snow shoeing, snowball-launching, creating snow structures and discussing safety in cold climates. BSA Troop 344 meets on Thursday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Bethel Church. (Photo courtesy of Boy Scouts Troop 344)
